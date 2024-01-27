Spain to pioneer mobile national ID

By John Ensor •
New documentation office opening.
Credit: interior.gob.es
Excess paperwork and plastic cards are something that everyone is all too familiar with, but a new scheme has recently been announced that is hoped will go some way to alleviate the situation.
A report on Friday, January 27 focused on the the inauguration of Las Rozas’ (Madrid) new Police Documentation office, responsible for the issuance of the National Identity Document, passport and Foreigner Identity Card.
Francisco Pardo Piqueras, the General Director of the National Police, unveiled the state-of-the-art facility at 22 Jose Echegaray Street, within the Municipal Police Station’s premises.
This modern office, equipped to meet the growing documentation demands of over 100,000 local residents, features four dedicated positions for issuing various essential documents.
The opening of this office marks a significant milestone in public service, especially for the residents of Las Rozas. Mayor Jose de la Uz highlighted the office as a result of effective collaboration between administrations, meeting the long-standing demand of locals for a convenient location to obtain essential documents without leaving their municipality.
Since its operation began in June 2023, the unit has issued a total of 8,021 documents by December 31, 2023, comprising 4,597 National Identity Documents (DNI), 2,230 passports, and 1,194 Foreigner Identity Cards (TIE).
Piqueras took the opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the DNI, which has seen numerous changes since its inception in 1944.
He described the current version as a highly secure document, serving not only as proof of Spanish nationality but also as a travel document and tool for telematic transactions.
‘Currently, the DNI that we carry in our wallet is a document with the most modern security standards.
It no longer serves only to prove Spanish personality and nationality, but is also a travel document and an instrument for carrying out telematic transactions thanks to its contact and wireless connections,’ he said.
Furthermore, he made a ground-breaking announcement, revealing that ‘before long, we will be the first country in the world to have a National Identity Document on the mobile phone.’
This move positions Spain at the forefront of digital identity innovation, marking a significant step forward in the realm of personal documentation.
The new office in Las Rozas, therefore, represents more than just a local administrative upgrade, it embodies Spain’s commitment to leading in technological advancements in personal documentation.
