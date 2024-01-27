By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 8:19

Sunday sanctity: Unveiling the 10 commandments of Cocido con Pelotas. Image: Convega.

The “Cocido con Pelotas” (stew cooked with meatballs) is a traditional dish in the Vega Baja del Segura region, enjoyed on Sundays and holidays.

This stew, with its rich flavours and tradition, serves as a hallmark of the region’s gastronomy.

The dish has its own rules known as “The 10 commandments of Cocido con Pelotas from the Vega Baja del Segura.”

The rules are; you will love Cocido con Pelotas above all things, with a “squirt” of lemon you will sanctify it, in winter and summer you will always honour it.

You will never reveal the family recipe, every Sunday and holiday you will eat Cocido con Pelotas, you will not commit impure acts such as pulling the meatballs with a fork.

You will return to the Vega Baja del Segura and you will order a Cocido con Pelotas, you will covet your neighbour’s plate and without “shame” you will eat it.

Finally, you will make a toast in honour of the dish.

This popular stew, found throughout the 27 municipalities of Vega Baja, has gained fame and is celebrated in events like the Caldo con Pelotas Contest.