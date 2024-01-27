By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 14:34

Terra Mítica's roller-coaster history: Hope for recovery. Image: Terra Mítica Benidorm / Facebook.

Terra Mítica, Benidorm’s theme park, has faced a turbulent history marked by financial challenges, debt, and corruption.

Opened in 2000, the park aimed to rival major European theme parks by focusing on ancient Mediterranean cultures.

However, due to excessive ambitions and poor planning, it struggled financially, leading to corruption cases and changes in ownership.

In 2012, the park came under the ownership of the Aqualandia group, bringing some stability.

Nevertheless, Terra Mítica faced issues such as a lack of new attractions, closures of existing rides, operational problems, and a short opening calendar compared to similar parks.

The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted its operations.

In 2024, Terra Mítica aims for recovery with a longer opening schedule (from May to November), marking a departure from recent years with reduced calendars.

The park’s future remains uncertain, but there is hope for improvement.