By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 14:34
Terra Mítica's roller-coaster history: Hope for recovery. Image: Terra Mítica Benidorm / Facebook.
Terra Mítica, Benidorm’s theme park, has faced a turbulent history marked by financial challenges, debt, and corruption.
Opened in 2000, the park aimed to rival major European theme parks by focusing on ancient Mediterranean cultures.
However, due to excessive ambitions and poor planning, it struggled financially, leading to corruption cases and changes in ownership.
In 2012, the park came under the ownership of the Aqualandia group, bringing some stability.
Nevertheless, Terra Mítica faced issues such as a lack of new attractions, closures of existing rides, operational problems, and a short opening calendar compared to similar parks.
The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted its operations.
In 2024, Terra Mítica aims for recovery with a longer opening schedule (from May to November), marking a departure from recent years with reduced calendars.
The park’s future remains uncertain, but there is hope for improvement.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.