By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 10:35
Tides of success: Santa Pola's miniseries sails to the top with record viewership. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.
Santa Pola’s miniseries “La Ley del Mar” (The Law of the Sea) made its debut on January 15 and garnered significant viewership on the channel La 1.
The fiction, based on real events and starring Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo, led its broadcast slot with an average of 1,544,000 viewers and a 13.1 per cent screen share.
When considering deferred consumption, the figure rises to 1,683,000 viewers.
La 1 became the most-watched channel of the day with an average of 10.3 per cent, and it was the preferred choice for the audience in prime time, securing a 12.1 per cent share.
The miniseries, which recreates the story of the fishing boat ‘Francisco y Catalina,’ became a significant success, with up to 5,041,000 people tuning in at some point.
The narrative revolves around the first European ship that rescued a group of sub-Saharan migrants adrift in the international waters of the Mediterranean.
The positive response to “La Ley del Mar” demonstrates its popularity and audience engagement.
