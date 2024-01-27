Zumba charity fiesta

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 14:28
Zumba for charity
Photo: Shutterstock / Lucky Business
There’s a ‘back to the 80s’ Zumba fundraiser taking place on Saturday February 3 at 4pm at The Studio Elviria.
Transport yourselves to the 80s with funky choreography and stylish outfits – it’s a blast from the past you won’t want to miss. And the best part? All proceeds go to Triple A, an amazing animal charity. Your contributions in the form of money, dog food, bowls, or blankets are deeply appreciated.
Zumba is a fitness program that combines cardio exercise and Latin-inspired dance. It was founded by Colombian dancer and choreographer Beto Pérez in 2001, It is currently practised in 200,000 locations in 180 countries, with 15 million people taking classes weekly. It’s often described as a dance party rather than a workout, because participants are encouraged to move to the beat of the music
So, head to The Studio Elviria, dance for a cause and make a difference. Call 667 11 51 50 or check out the Facebook page to book your spot.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.