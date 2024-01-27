Zumba charity fiesta

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 14:28

Zumba for charity Photo: Shutterstock / Lucky Business

There’s a ‘back to the 80s’ Zumba fundraiser taking place on Saturday February 3 at 4pm at The Studio Elviria.

Transport yourselves to the 80s with funky choreography and stylish outfits – it’s a blast from the past you won’t want to miss. And the best part? All proceeds go to Triple A, an amazing animal charity. Your contributions in the form of money, dog food, bowls, or blankets are deeply appreciated.

Zumba is a fitness program that combines cardio exercise and Latin-inspired dance. It was founded by Colombian dancer and choreographer Beto Pérez in 2001, It is currently practised in 200,000 locations in 180 countries, with 15 million people taking classes weekly. It’s often described as a dance party rather than a workout, because participants are encouraged to move to the beat of the music

So, head to The Studio Elviria, dance for a cause and make a difference. Call 667 11 51 50 or check out the Facebook page to book your spot.