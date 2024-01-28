Almeria has experienced its hottest January in history

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 19:32

On the beach in January! Credit: Facebook/Almeriainpictures

The region of Almeria has experienced the hottest January so far in its history, with the temperature on four days reaching more than 25 degrees.

If one was to spend a day in Almeria, and many of the surrounding regions in the south of Spain at the moment, it may be quite difficult to tell what season it is! Winter would definitely not be a first guess, as many have seized this opportunity of abnormal sunshine and heat and taken to the beach during the month of January, with some even spotted having a swim in the sea.

On Friday, January 26, Almeria recorded the highest temperature in the entire Iberian Peninsula as the town of Huercal-Overa reached 27.5 degrees celsius at midday.

However, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the weather will begin to turn slightly more towards winter during the first week of February, when the maximum temperatures are only expected to reach around 20 degrees, the equivalent of a British summer day!

Although locals and tourists alike seem to be enjoying this unexpected sun, the elephant in the room – Spain’s continued drought – is gasping for some rain water to spurt from its trunk.