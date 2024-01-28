Almeria has experienced its hottest January in history

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 19:32
On the beach in January!
Credit: Facebook/Almeriainpictures
The region of Almeria has experienced the hottest January so far in its history, with the temperature on four days reaching more than 25 degrees.
If one was to spend a day in Almeria, and many of the surrounding regions in the south of Spain at the moment, it may be quite difficult to tell what season it is! Winter would definitely not be a first guess, as many have seized this opportunity of abnormal sunshine and heat and taken to the beach during the month of January, with some even spotted having a swim in the sea.
On Friday, January 26, Almeria recorded the highest temperature in the entire Iberian Peninsula as the town of Huercal-Overa reached 27.5 degrees celsius at midday.
However, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the weather will begin to turn slightly more towards winter during the first week of February, when the maximum temperatures are only expected to reach around 20 degrees, the equivalent of a British summer day!
Although locals and tourists alike seem to be enjoying this unexpected sun, the elephant in the room – Spain’s continued drought – is gasping for some rain water to spurt from its trunk.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.