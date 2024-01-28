Boho Club – A luxury resort

By EWN • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:38

A LUXURIOUS RESORT AND FINE DINING IN THE HEART OF MARBELLA’S GOLDEN MILE

Boho Club is a luxury resort located between Marbella’s Golden Mile and Puerto Banús. With a bohemian and distinguished atmosphere, this boutique hotel invites you to indulge in superb gastronomy within a complex spanning over 30,000 m2 of lush vegetation dominated by palm trees and towering cacti.

Its carefully designed and harmonious facilities include 20 cozy rooms and 20 comfortable bungalows, two pools, two restaurants – Boho Restaurant and Bernie’s – both offering Mediterranean cuisine, and Boho Bar, a cocktail bar with a terrace overlooking the wonderful garden. The bar provides an extensive menu of classic and signature cocktails. Additionally, there’s an outdoor gym equipped with everything needed for training, featuring free weights and machines for cardiovascular exercises.

One of Boho Club’s major attractions is its gastronomy. Málaga-born chef Diego del Río is passionate about local produce and Andalusian cuisine, blending it with international influences. Boho Club’s kitchen, open all day, presents a diverse menu with enticing dishes such as carabinero croquettes and tartare, smoked corn soup with avocado green mojo and pickled vegetables, grilled coquelet with sautéed vegetables, market fish, a wide selection of meats, and the option to choose the chef’s tasting menu. These options pair perfectly with any of the over 300 national and international wine references in the restaurant’s cellar.

This luxurious resort combines the privacy of residential-style accommodation with the comforts and amenities of a home and meticulous service where every detail is considered. The rooms and bungalows are decorated in a boho-chic style, with furniture and fabrics bursting with colour, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. They feature king-size beds and balconies with views of the pools, garden, or sea.

Music is the guiding thread that envelops visitors in the magical and relaxed atmosphere of Boho Club, where open spaces and cosy corners allow the appreciation of magnificent artworks by Henry Hudson, Claire Tabouret, David La Chapelle, Lawrence Schiller, and Richard Hudson.

www.bohoclub.com

+34 644 464 744