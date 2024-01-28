By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 19:31
Brooming art: Alicante's newest mural sweeps in community spirit. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
A new mural has been added to the San Anton neighbourhood in Alicante.
Spanning about 15 square metres, it graces a facade on the corner of Calle Trafalgar and Calle Olvido, courtesy of the space provided by Iberdrola, the electricity company.
The artwork portrays an elderly woman wielding a straw broom in various shades of grey.
She gazes at a green plant growing at her feet, serving as a tribute to those who dedicated their lives to bettering the central Alicante neighbourhood.
Over 100 individuals, including students, teachers, and local residents, contributed to the mural’s creation.
The Alicante School of Art and Design presented eight projects, with three selected as top contenders based on the project’s objectives.
The final choice for the mural was determined through a neighbourhood vote, with 68 people participating.
This mural marks the eighth addition to the San Anton neighbourhood, following the seven created in the EDUSI Art project.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.