By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 19:31

Brooming art: Alicante's newest mural sweeps in community spirit. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

A new mural has been added to the San Anton neighbourhood in Alicante.

Spanning about 15 square metres, it graces a facade on the corner of Calle Trafalgar and Calle Olvido, courtesy of the space provided by Iberdrola, the electricity company.

The artwork portrays an elderly woman wielding a straw broom in various shades of grey.

She gazes at a green plant growing at her feet, serving as a tribute to those who dedicated their lives to bettering the central Alicante neighbourhood.

Over 100 individuals, including students, teachers, and local residents, contributed to the mural’s creation.

The Alicante School of Art and Design presented eight projects, with three selected as top contenders based on the project’s objectives.

The final choice for the mural was determined through a neighbourhood vote, with 68 people participating.

This mural marks the eighth addition to the San Anton neighbourhood, following the seven created in the EDUSI Art project.