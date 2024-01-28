By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 8:29

Calpe approves temporary parking solution. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe

The municipal site on Calle Ausias March, which is designated for the future Gargasindi Special Education School, has been temporarily transformed into a public parking area.

This decision was made to address the lack of parking in the school area.

The site, previously occupied by the old Gargasindi School and the Virgen de las Nieves Nursery School, has undergone grading, cleaning, earthworks, and adaptations to serve as a public parking space.

The invested amount for these works is €43,221.20.

This temporary measure is in response to the realisation that construction on the educational centre will not commence during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The decision to convert the site into a public parking area considers the parking challenges during peak times in nearby educational centres, including CEIP Azorín, CEIP Gabriel Miró, and IES Ifach.

Parking difficulties in the school zone have increased in recent months due to the closure of a privately owned plot, previously used as public parking, for construction work.

The conversion of the municipal site into a public parking area aims to alleviate this issue until construction on the educational centre begins.