Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:56
Romantic dinner at OAK
Photo: Pexels CC / Katerina Holmes
Marbella’s hidden dining gem OAK Firehouse & Cocktail, the renowned steakhouse nestled against the picturesque backdrop of La Concha, invites you to indulge in an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday February 14.
This enchanting evening of romance features a specially curated 4-course Valentine’s menu, priced at €80 per person, promising a culinary journey that will tantalise your taste buds and set the stage for a memorable gastronomic experience.
Sip a glass of champagne on arrival under the stars as you savour a delectable array of dishes. Begin your romantic journey with a seafood sharing platter, enjoy the many the main course options and finish your evening on a sweet note with a choice of deserts.
Immerse yourself in the ambiance of love with live music by Zoe Louise, whose repertoire includes the best hits from soul, pop, and current chart hits, creating the perfect soundtrack for your romantic evening.
Celebrate Love in Style at OAK Firehouse & Cocktail for an evening of love, exquisite cuisine, and enchanting music. Book via email at reservations@oakmarbella.com or call 951 319 411.
