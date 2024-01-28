Chefs for Children

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Chefs help autistic children
Renowned chefs are raising funds for Autism Spain with the most charitable recipe of the Michelin stars.
More than 50 Michelin-starred Spanish chefs will take part on 22 April at the Anantara Villa Padierna hotel in an initiative to raise funds for the social group Autism Spain and to disseminate culinary recipes for children so that they eat healthily.
The 6th edition of the ‘ChefsForChildren’ campaign, which will be held under the slogan ‘Eating healthy is fun’, will be attended by professional chefs such as Ángel León, Elena Arzak, Martín Berasategui and Quique Dacosta, each with three Michelin stars; and Paco Roncero, Ramón Freixa and Martina Freixert, who have two Michelin stars each.
The chefs Mario Cachinero, Mauricio Giovanini and Diego del Río, who work in the restaurants Skina, with two Michelin stars, Messina, with one, and Boho, located in Marbella, will also take part.
The charity day, which will be supported by the Provincial Council through Sabor a Málaga – the brand that promotes local products – will begin with healthy cooking workshops with the chefs and 150 children from the Benahavís and Autismo España schools, and will culminate with a gala dinner featuring an exclusive tasting menu prepared by the Michelin-starred chefs who work in Málaga province.
The proceeds will be donated to a state-wide confederation that represents more than 175 entities which provide specialised services to autistic people and their families.
