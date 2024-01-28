Christy’s – Your ultimate sports bar

By EWN • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:33

Christys Irish Gastropub in Fuengirola is not just a pub; it’s an experience.

Voted the Best Irish Bar in Fuengirola by TripAdvisor, Christy’s boasts an inviting atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. This modern Irish lounge has it all – from delectable food to a fantastic selection of drinks, including the renowned Guinness. Christy’s Kitchen is open from 1.00 pm daily.

As February approaches, Christy’s is gearing up for an exhilarating rugby season. Make Christy’s your go-to spot to catch all the action, and proudly wear your country’s jersey. All jerseys are welcome, creating a vibrant and inclusive environment for sports enthusiasts. Six nations kicks off Friday February 2nd with France v Ireland @ 9.00pm.

At Christy’s, they celebrate the diversity of sports, making it the Home of Quality Sport. Whether you’re a fan of G.A.A., football, rugby union, golf, motor racing, boxing, tennis, the Olympics, cricket, darts, or snooker, Christy’s has you covered. With six screens strategically placed throughout the pub, you won’t miss a moment of your favourite game.

What sets Christy’s apart is their encouragement for customers to wear their team colours with pride. Unlike some bars that shy away from football shirts, Christy’s positively embraces them. Come and join the banter, experience the craic, and enjoy the camaraderie with your fellow sports enthusiasts. It’s not just about great sports at Christy’s; it’s about great friends, great Guinness, and an all-around fantastic time. So, wear your colours proudly and make Christy’s Irish Gastropub your ultimate sports destination in Fuengirola.

Open 7 days a week from 1.00 pm till late – Tel: +34 620 226 911