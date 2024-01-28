By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 22:02

The protests and its victims Credit: X/Mossad

There is currently chaos and clamour in the countryside of Almeria due to the ‘inaction’ against the problematic pickets that are taking place in France.

On Saturday, January 27, The Association of Organizations of Fruit and Vegetable Producers of the province of Almeria (Coexphal) officially denounced the “inaction of the Spanish Government” as well as the French authorities, as they feel they have failed to stop the “vandalism of the French pickets” on the trucks with horticultural products that originate from the region.

A spokesperson from the organisation stated that: “The situation has gone from serious to very serious. The demonstrations by French farmers have begun to affect a good number of companies and cooperatives in Almería that are seeing how trucks with fruit and vegetable products are being boycotted and the trucks are being vandalised.”

They insist that there has been “inaction” on the part of the Spanish and French authorities to stop these acts that “attack” the principle of free movement of goods throughout the territory of the European Union. Coexphal has received great concern among many of its associates who are seeing how their trucks are not arriving, orders are being cancelled, even when they are already in the process of distribution.

Every day, an average of more than 350 trucks leave Almeria loaded with Spanish fruits and vegetables bound for France. One truck driver from Almeria who has been affected by the pickets declared that: “this is war, there are thousands of trucks stopped.This is inhumane.”