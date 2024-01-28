Drop by drop: Axarquía’s €100 million desalination plan

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquía's Water Solution
AXARQUIA, amidst Málaga’s severe drought, is poised for a transformative solution with the upcoming desalination plant. Facing water restrictions and pressure reductions, the region anticipates relief through a €100 million government-backed initiative. Collaborative efforts between the Andalucian Government and central authorities aim to integrate private technical expertise for a public desalination facility near Vélez-Málaga.
The desalination project comes as an encouraging development for Axarquía‘s agricultural community, a long-standing advocate for water security. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez has identified a suitable site, that meets both technical and municipal criteria, for the plant’s construction. This venture not only addresses immediate water needs but also aligns with a broader strategy to combat drought.
President Juanma Moreno’s commitment to deploy portable desalination units emphasises the urgency of the situation, aiming to alleviate extreme drought conditions within a year. For Axarquía, this signals a vital step toward ensuring a sustainable and secure water supply, offering a lifeline for agricultural resilience and community well-being.
