Drop by drop: Axarquía’s €100 million desalination plan

AXARQUIA, amidst Málaga’s severe drought, is poised for a transformative solution with the upcoming desalination plant. Facing water restrictions and pressure reductions, the region anticipates relief through a €100 million government-backed initiative. Collaborative efforts between the Andalucian Government and central authorities aim to integrate private technical expertise for a public desalination facility near Vélez-Málaga.

Mayor Lupiáñez Identifies Ideal Site for Desalination Plant

The desalination project comes as an encouraging development for Axarquía‘s agricultural community, a long-standing advocate for water security. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez has identified a suitable site, that meets both technical and municipal criteria, for the plant’s construction. This venture not only addresses immediate water needs but also aligns with a broader strategy to combat drought.

President Moreno’s Urgent Push for Portable Desalination

President Juanma Moreno’s commitment to deploy portable desalination units emphasises the urgency of the situation, aiming to alleviate extreme drought conditions within a year. For Axarquía, this signals a vital step toward ensuring a sustainable and secure water supply, offering a lifeline for agricultural resilience and community well-being.

