By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 18:19

Holiday harmony: Montgo Chorale strikes a chord of generosity. Image: Montgo Chorale.

Montgo Chorale held a Christmas concert at the Loreto church in Javea.

The event drew a large, enthusiastic and generous audience.

The concert was aimed at supporting the Loreto Church’s Caritas charity, which provides financial and practical assistance to local families in need.

The retiring collection raised a generous sum, and Montgo Chorale, along with attendees, proudly presented €1310 to the Caritas Director Elly van de Wel.