By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 18:19
Holiday harmony: Montgo Chorale strikes a chord of generosity. Image: Montgo Chorale.
Montgo Chorale held a Christmas concert at the Loreto church in Javea.
The event drew a large, enthusiastic and generous audience.
The concert was aimed at supporting the Loreto Church’s Caritas charity, which provides financial and practical assistance to local families in need.
The retiring collection raised a generous sum, and Montgo Chorale, along with attendees, proudly presented €1310 to the Caritas Director Elly van de Wel.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
