James Bond: the most iconic Brit of the last century

Published: 28 Jan 2024
Lecture on Bond and Fleming
Photo: Flickr CC / Greg Bishop
The Benahavis Arts Society is holding a lecture on Tuesday February 27 at Hugo Investing in urbanisation La Carolina in Marbella by Jeremy Black, Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Exeter.
The subject is James Bond and Ian Fleming. After Churchill, James Bond is the most iconic Brit of the last century and, together with Star Wars, the most successful film franchise. Drawing on his two books on Bond and his book on the Cold War, Jeremy Black looks at how Fleming created an agent for the Cold War and how that role subsequently changed.
The relationships between Fleming Bond the Cold War and British politics are considered. So also with the development of the film franchise in terms of Anglo American relations and American concerns. The illustrated talk extends to the social and moral politics of sex, gender, class and race.
Black is a prolific lecturer and writer, the author of over 100 books. Many concern aspects of eighteenth century British, European and American political, diplomatic and military history but he has also published on the history of the press, cartography, warfare, culture and on the nature and uses of history itself.
Graduating from Cambridge with a starred first, he did postgraduate work at Oxford, and then taught at Durham, eventually as professor, before moving to Exeter in 1996. He has lectured extensively in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA, where he has held visiting chairs at West Point, Texas Christian University, and Stillman College. He was appointed to the Order of Membership of the British Empire for services to stamp design.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
