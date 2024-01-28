‘Let’s help a child’ in Adra

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 21:14

A worthy performance Credit: Ayuntamiento de Adra

The town of Adra in Almeria hosted a concert on Wednesday, January 24 that aimed to not only educate its audience but also raise funds for school children in need.

The concert was held at The Ciudad de Adra Auditorium during Wednesday morning as a part of the NGO’s School of Solidarity program, ‘Let’s help a child’.

Together with the council of Adra, this initiative was performed for almost a thousand schoolchildren from the town and its surrounding areas. The students enjoyed 50 minutes of a playful and entertaining show that used completely recycled instruments for its soundtrack.

The objective of the day was also to raise funds to allocate school supplies, food and other resources for needy families and disadvantaged groups, in a bid to help the cause of achieving the eradication of poverty.

Among the schools that attended and made a selfless contribution were the CEIP Fuentesantilla, CEIP Pedro de Mena, CEIP Abdera, CEIP San Nicolas, CEIP Nueva Andalucia, IES Gaviota and the Berja school, Our Lady of Gador.