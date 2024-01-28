Marbella mountain race

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 22:49

Nurturing community bonds Photo: CDUTSB

CxM Sierra Blanca , in its 9th edition scheduled for 2024, represents more than just a mountain race. Organised by the Club Deportivo Ultra Trail Sierra Blanca (CDUTSB), this competition is distinguished by its commitment to the preservation of the environment and to charity.

The race will take place on Saturday February 10, starting from the Plaza Monseñor Rodrigo Bocanegra in Marbella and passing through the municipalities of Ojén and Monda. With three different routes, the race is designed to appeal to a wide range of runners, from juniors and beginners to experienced athletes.

The event also features a CxM-Inclusive mode for runners with disabilities, demonstrating a commitment to inclusion and accessibility in sport. In addition, the virtual race allows runners and hikers from all over the world to join the event, with distances of 12, 28 or 42 km, and the money raised goes to MPS España and the conservation of Sierra Blanca.

The organisers of the CxM Sierra Blanca focus on minimising the environmental impact of the event, emphasising the importance of conserving natural environments and promoting sustainable practices.

CDUTSB does not just organise sporting events; it nurtures community bonds, preserves lasting legacies and advocates for a more inclusive and sustainable sporting future. They warmly invite everyone to join their upcoming activities and events, embodying the spirit of unity, resilience and ecological responsibility.