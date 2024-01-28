Mojacar will host the Levante Cup 2024

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 21:35

A football frenzy Credit: Shutterstock/1937240464

It has been announced that the town of Mojacar will be the base for the renowned Levante Cup 2024 football tournament.

This important and well established youth football tournament will once again welcome the best Spanish youth football academies to take part in 2024.

The Levante Cup has six categories: ‘pre-benjamin’ (5-7 years old), ‘benjamin’ (under-10), ‘alevin’ (under-12), youth (under-14), as well as girls and youth/junior girls.

For this year’s Levante Cup there is more participation than ever, among which the league clubs’ feeder teams and the best national football academies stand out. An estimated 20,000 or more family members and fans are expected to attend to watch the matches.

The tournament has been running for almost ten years, and boasts more than 250,000 views on their YouTube channel of matches that have been played. They have 50,000 followers on their social media and are also followed live on Canal Deporte, with 330,000 viewers.

The competition will be from May 24 to May 26 with the final matches being held from June 21 to June 23. The town of Mojacar will be submitting their own, homegrown teams with a group for each boys’ category.

The importance of these football matches lies not only in the promotion of the sport and providing the training of young teams, but it is also an opportunity for players to have a platform where their game and skills can be seen by professional ‘scouts’ who attend the matches.