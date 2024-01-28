More connections

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 20:49

More airport connections Photo: directflights.com

Andalucia aims to improve its connections with 35 destinations around the world. The Regional Government is drawing up a connectivity strategy to increase the number of seats on offer at Andalucian airports.

To increase the number of direct air connections or with stopovers of less than three hours with international destinations: this is the objective that the Junta de Andalucía has set itself for 2025.

This was announced by the Regional Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, who explained that this challenge has been set for 35 non-European international destinations that can help to attract a greater flow of tourists to Andalucia from non-traditional markets, such as North America, the East, Asia, Asia-Pacific.

The government of Andalucia also wants to improve connectivity with major air hubs such as Istanbul, London, Paris and Amsterdam and flights to countries in Eastern Europe and the Nordic territories.

Internationally, new destinations such as Miami, Mexico, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Toronto, Los Angeles, Bogota, Beijing and Hong Kong are being targeted, while the aim is to consolidate and increase existing connections with points such as New York, Riyadh and Toronto.