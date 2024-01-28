More connections

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 20:49
More airport connections
Photo: directflights.com
Andalucia aims to improve its connections with 35 destinations around the world. The Regional Government is drawing up a connectivity strategy to increase the number of seats on offer at Andalucian airports.
To increase the number of direct air connections or with stopovers of less than three hours with international destinations: this is the objective that the Junta de Andalucía has set itself for 2025.
This was announced by the Regional Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, who explained that this challenge has been set for 35 non-European international destinations that can help to attract a greater flow of tourists to Andalucia from non-traditional markets, such as North America, the East, Asia, Asia-Pacific.
The government of Andalucia also wants to improve connectivity with major air hubs such as Istanbul, London, Paris and Amsterdam and flights to countries in Eastern Europe and the Nordic territories.
Internationally, new destinations such as Miami, Mexico, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Toronto, Los Angeles, Bogota, Beijing and Hong Kong are being targeted, while the aim is to consolidate and increase existing connections with points such as New York, Riyadh and Toronto.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.