Neighbors in La Manga spark acts of kindness

By Catherine McGeer
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 22:23
Image> Shutterstock/Victoria 1
IN a heartwarming display of community spirit, a group of neighbours in La Manga rallied together to support struggling neighbours facing tough times. Faced with financial difficulties, the neighbours found it challenging to afford essential items like food, personal belongings, and warm clothes. In a compassionate response, the community established a donation trolley at the local supermarket, allowing residents to contribute and make a difference.
The initiative gained traction, with locals generously donating items to help their neighbours in need. A recent Facebook post from the grateful recipients showcased a donated electric hob in action, as they cooked meals from the community’s contributions. This uplifting gesture not only highlights the struggles individuals face due to factors like inflation and global conflicts leading to displacement but also underscores the resilience and compassion within communities. Such acts of kindness remind us that, even in challenging times, the collective strength of a caring community can bring hope and positivity to the world.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
