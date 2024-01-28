By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 10:22
Architecture festival
Photo: Facebook / Open House Malaga
Open House Malaga is bringing forward its dates in 2024, in 2023 it was held in November but it was announced at Fitur (The International Tourism Fair) that, for 2024 it will be held on May 10, 11 and 12.
The main reason for this change of dates is the importance of the walking tours in Open House Malaga. Last year almost all of them were fully booked and this change will allow the festival to be enjoyed with more pleasant temperatures for strolling and discovering the city.
The international architecture festival offered more than 45 free activities in 2023 in which the most interestingbuildings of the city are opened to the public for just one weekend free of charge.
The event continues to gain more and more followers year after year and, in 2024, Open House Malaga promises to open the doors of interesting and inaccessible spaces and to invite everyone to explore the most emblematic corners of their city.
Open House is an international architecture festival held in more than 50 cities around the world (London, NY, Chicago, Milan, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Osaka and Athens, among others). It is an established and successful format with an important cultural reputation in the promotion of architecture and design. Open House Malaga is the opportunity to discover the origins of Malaga and to understand the city, its colours, its flavours and its people from the hand of historians, architects and professionals.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.