By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 10:22

Architecture festival Photo: Facebook / Open House Malaga

Open House Malaga is bringing forward its dates in 2024, in 2023 it was held in November but it was announced at Fitur (The International Tourism Fair) that, for 2024 it will be held on May 10, 11 and 12.

The main reason for this change of dates is the importance of the walking tours in Open House Malaga. Last year almost all of them were fully booked and this change will allow the festival to be enjoyed with more pleasant temperatures for strolling and discovering the city.

The international architecture festival offered more than 45 free activities in 2023 in which the most interestingbuildings of the city are opened to the public for just one weekend free of charge.

The event continues to gain more and more followers year after year and, in 2024, Open House Malaga promises to open the doors of interesting and inaccessible spaces and to invite everyone to explore the most emblematic corners of their city.

Open House is an international architecture festival held in more than 50 cities around the world (London, NY, Chicago, Milan, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Osaka and Athens, among others). It is an established and successful format with an important cultural reputation in the promotion of architecture and design. Open House Malaga is the opportunity to discover the origins of Malaga and to understand the city, its colours, its flavours and its people from the hand of historians, architects and professionals.