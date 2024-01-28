Plant Fair in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 12:22

Collectable Plant fair Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The 17th Feria de Plantas de Colección (Collectable Plants Fair) will be held in the Parque de la Paloma in Benalamadena, Andalucia) on March 29 to 31.

This Department of the Environment, Parks and Gardens is once again organising the Plant Collection Fair, in the incomparable setting of the Parque de la Paloma.

La Paloma Park is 100,000 square metres of green space which houses collections of palms (with more than 90 species), bamboos, aquatic plants and one of the best open-air collections of cacti and other succulents in Europe.

And it is in this environment that the Plants Fair is taking place, with the aim of promoting little known plant families, many of which are of enormous interest to gardeners and, of course, for collectors and lovers of the plant kingdom, whether they are professionals, collectors or amateurs.

The fair receives thousands of visitors, who will be able to view, among others: Cacti and other succulents, tropical, subtropical, bulbs, caudex, palms, aromatics, herbs, medicinal, bromeliads, orchids, fruit trees, bamboos, fungi, mosses, lichens, ferns and more.

Entry to the event is free and opening hours are as follows: Friday March 29 from 5pm to 9pm; Saturday March 30 from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 9pm; Sunday March 31 from 10am to 2pm.