Sips, stories, and success: Calpe’s U3A Coffee Morning

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 14:11

Dorothy Warner giving her speech. Image: U3A Calpe.

Calpe’s U3A’s coffee morning took place at the LAFMA building in Calpe on January 19, 2024.

Despite heavy rain, 40 members attended the event.

President Dorothy Warner delivered a talk about her fundraising work for Birmingham Rep and Malvern Theatres.

She discussed the challenges faced by successful women in the 1990s and shared anecdotes about famous actors she had met over the years.

Members enjoyed the talk and gained insights into their new president.

Jo and Shirley behind the bar provided hot drinks and wine, which were appreciated on a rainy day.

The next event is tapas and wine at Yodel on February 6, followed by the General Meeting at LAFMA on February 16 from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM.

A reminder was given that subscriptions are due in January, and the membership team will be available at the February meeting.

Members can check the U3A Calpe Facebook page or the website: www.u3acalpe.org for the latest information.