The Costa del Golf

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 21:10

Golf course irrigation Photo: Shutterstock / Thor Jorgen Udvang

The Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol and the Royal Andalucian Golf Federation are working together to improve the irrigation of golf courses.

The Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol has held various meetings with agents from the golf sector, both public and private, to define the actions to be carried out to promote golf tourism, the irrigation of its courses with reclaimed water and the commitment to care for the environment, among other issues.

President of the association, Manuela Cardeña said, “the meeting with the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation is an important step in the study of investments to improve the quality and quantity of reclaimed water that the courses receive, as it is a sustainable tool and, given the water shortage situation we are suffering, it helps us to alleviate its consequences”.

Cardeña went on to say, “golf is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the region and plays a major role in deseasonalisation, as well as in the generation of wealth and employment, contributing income of €1,400 million and providing 17,700 jobs on the Costa del Sol”.