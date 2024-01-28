The Senator group soars!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 22:45

The Senator group at FITUR 2024, Madrid Credit: FITUR Madrid

It seems as though the expansion of Senator Hotels&Resorts will continue, as the Almeria hotel chain announced at FITUR 2024 of both the construction of a new hotel in Morocco, and the agreement with the Montiel family to take over the management of the emblematic Hotel Puerto Juan Montiel, located in the town of Aguilas.

Commercial director of the company, Daniel Rossell, and owners of the Hotel Puerto, Juan Montiel and Francisco Montiel signed the contract on the morning of Thursday, January 25 which stated that Senator Hotels&Resorts will take over the management of the establishment and rename it Senator Aguilas, although it had already been operating as such since January 3.

A spokesperson for the Montiels assured that: “The hotel employees are going to continue, we are going to find the same faces. It has been essential for us when it came to handing over the hotel to a chain: the hotel has not closed for a minute. There were other proposals that they wanted to make one more seasonal job, but for us the proposal that the Senator has offered us was important, which highlights that the Almeria group is also a family business.”

The Senator hotel group also announced on Wednesday, January 24 that it was going to build a new hotel in Morocco, specifically in Dakhla as part of its international expansion project, which will be named The Senator Babilonia Delight Collection and is expected to open in mid-May 2024.