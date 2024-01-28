By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 12:03

Time travel through treasures: U3A Denia's journey with the Xi'an Warriors. Image: Cazzie Millington.

The latest U3A Denia day trip included a guided tour of the exhibition “The Xi’an Warriors.”

The Xi’an Warriors is an international exhibition promoted by the Provincial Council of Alicante via the MARQ, the Archaeological Museum of Alicante.

Fifty-three members enjoyed an informative tour provided by Adrian, a knowledgeable guide.

Many were surprised to learn that the 8,000 terracotta warriors were originally painted in bright colours.

The museum in Alicante, featuring the special terracotta warrior exhibition, is highly recommended for its interesting artefacts.

The guided tour revealed intriguing details, such as the fact that the original tomb builders and artisans were discovered within the tomb, having been sacrificed to conceal its location.

Following the museum visit, the group enjoyed lunch at the restaurant Bokado in Finestrat.

The day concluded with a visit to the motor museum in Benidorm, where the guide, Martin, introduced them to Herbie and Kit.

The museum showcased a variety of interesting and rare vehicles, including three DeLoreans.

Visitors also had the opportunity to watch informative automotive history films and access background information.