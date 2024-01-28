By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 13:26

Torremolinos Pride Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Torremolinos Drag Gala will take place on February 17. It will be presented by Esther Arroyo and Divino, and will feature performances by Nayala, Kelly Roller and Azúcar Moreno.

Torremolinos Town Hall launched its programme for Pride 2024 at Fitur, the International Tourism Fair. The programme of events aimed especially at the LGTBI community, headed by Pride 2024, will take place from May 30 to June 1 in the area outside the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre.

The launch was attended by the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, the Councillor for Equality, Francisco García Macias, the President of the Association of Gay Traders of Torremolinos (ACOGAT), Nacho Martínez, the member of Epoa (European Pride Organisers Association), Juan Carlos Alonso, one of the presenters of the event, Xenon Spain, and the winner of the last edition of the Drag Gala, Alma DeSoul.

“I would like to announce that just a few days ago the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía approved Torremolinos Pride as an event of tourist interest. This is a unique and singular recognition in Andalucia, and in all of Spain, for an event of this type. This demonstrates the social significance of a very special event that represents an explosion of freedom and diversity on an international scale”, said the Mayor.

As a precursor to Pride, the 7th Drag Gala Torremolinos 2024 will take place on Saturday February 17 at 8pmin the Auditorio Príncipe de Asturias. The gala will be hosted by the actress, model and presenter, Esther Arroyo, and the speaker and multidisciplinary artist, Divino. It will feature performances by Nayala and Kelly Roller, while the musical duo Azúcar Moreno will be in charge of closing the gala with their performance, before the jury deliberates. 13 drag performers will compete to win one of the four prizes in the competition.

Tickets are available at a price of €5 on the website www.torremolinosplus.com.