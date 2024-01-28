By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jan 2024
Track makeover: Alicante's Luceros TRAM Station takes a brief hiatus. Image: TRAM d'Alacant / Facebook.
Alicante’s Luceros TRAM station is set to be closed until February 21 due to ongoing improvement works aimed at enhancing train manoeuvring.
The investment for these works amounts to €1.6M and involves the installation of a new railway escape (the union of two detours) at the terminal.
During this period, lines 1 (Luceros-Benidorm), 2 (Luceros-Sant Vicent del Raspeig), 3 (Luceros-El Campello), and 4 (Luceros-Plaza La Coruña) will have their origin and destination temporarily relocated to the station market.
The closure is necessary to facilitate the efficient execution of the improvements.
Currently, Luceros station operates with only two tracks, both essential for meeting established frequencies.
However, only track 1 is equipped for vehicle departures, leaving the other available for manoeuvring purposes.
This setup requires continuous manoeuvring to align the rolling stock with each line’s requirements, remove excess units, and keep the platform track clear until the departure time.
In addition to the ongoing installation of the new railway escape, several other works are underway, including modifications to interlocks, points, and signalling, as well as adjustments to the existing communication and security systems.
These comprehensive improvements are expected to contribute to the overall efficiency and functionality of the Luceros TRAM station.
