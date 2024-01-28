Variety show success

By Jennifer Popplewell •
The Miraflores Variety Show
The Miraflores Variety Show took place on Saturday, January 20, and in addition to being a fantastic night of entertainment, it also succeeded in raising a large amount of money for a worthy cause.
The show was in aid of the local charity, Paws Patas Animal Rescue centre, who as many are aware have taken in a huge influx of animals recently and are in desperate need of help in all forms. The proceeds from the Miraflores Variety Show have finally been totalled up and come to an incredible amount of €1510.60, which will all go towards making sure these animals are safe, fed and one day find a forever home.
The charity put out a “massive thank you” to all who helped, writing on their Facebook that: “we are so grateful to all the wonderful people who entertained and those who generously donated to raise much needed funds for Paws Patas. Special thanks to Compare: Mike Calnun-Stone, Musical Director: Ken Greisen, the wonderful volunteers and the Miraflores staff…not forgetting The King and Queen of Los Gallardos Camping!”
