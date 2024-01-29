A weekend visit to Retro Malaga

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 17:23

Cool classics

Over the last weekend of January, from 26 to 28, the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Malaga hosted the eleventh edition of Retro Malaga, and Euro Weekly News decided to pay it a visit!

Retro Malaga has the reputation of being the most outstanding Classic, Vintage and Collection Vehicle Show in the south of Spain, and as soon as EWN stepped through the entrance doors, it was clear this was not your ordinary car show.

A total of 11,000 m² was filled with classic cars of every colour, shining and bouncing light in all directions. Fans and fanatics excitedly captured photos of the retro vehicles, with so many options it was clear they did not know which way to turn!

EWN spoke to Guilano Diaz, who was recording many videos of the exhibitions and had attended with his brother and their girlfriends. “We love classic cars, and when we heard about this we immediately bought tickets. We will definitely be back again next year”, he declared.

Specialists were on hand close to each car, and explained to the eager enthusiasts about the history, uses and unique qualities of each one. EWN’s favourite choice had to be the adorable baby pink Seat, which came with a crystal embellished gear stick and fabulous eyelashes on the headlights. Cute.

Classic vehicles were not the only excitement of the event, there were also many stands specialising in spare parts, accessories, and memorabilia. Also on hand were a number of insurance company stands, which specialised in the protection of retro and classic cars. EWN spoke to Alberto from Proyecta Galicia, who said that, “this is the best I have ever seen the show, so many people visiting and a great quality on show”. At this particular stand there was also a ‘throw the chicken’ attraction especially for children, which was just one of many added extras in a fantastic day of fun for the whole family.

Also present were the classic car society, Clasicos y joyas de Sevilla. EWN met the president of the society, Jose Miguel, who happily told us that the society had acquired many new members over the weekend. “We come every year but this year is the best so far I think”, he declared.

Euro Weekly News left the show, as many others did, with smiles on our faces, full of new information, retro toys and a slight itch to go and buy our own classic car!

Retro Malaga 2025 will definitely receive another visit from us.