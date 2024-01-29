Benalmadena’s priorities for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 12:53
The marina is a priority
Photo: Flickr CC / Juanje Orío
The Marina and the coastal path are the two main priorities for Benalmadena Council in 2024.
During a presentation, at the Costa del Sol stand of FITUR (the International Tourism Fair), infographics showed how the coastal path will be connected to the Benalmadena marina with the new seawall to the Nautical Centre and the new nautical shopping area.
The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara unveiled at FITUR, the extension of the Nautical Centre building with a new commercial area that will include businesses dedicated to nautical and other ancillary businesses, an aerial view of the new seawall to the Nautical Centre pontoon, and the refurbishment of the building to house nautical sports associations and a training centre.
The remodelling of the square that will result from the connection between the promenade and the Port will create an auditorium for events and cultural activities. FITUR is, “a must” for Benalmádena, said Councillor for Tourism, Presi Aguilera, “the best showcase to promote our family, leisure, cultural and sports tourism Councillor for Tourism, adding that “Benalmadena is one of the most competitive destinations on the Costa del Sol”, and has, “the largest range of leisure parks in southern Europe”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.