Benalmadena’s priorities for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 12:53

The marina is a priority Photo: Flickr CC / Juanje Orío

The Marina and the coastal path are the two main priorities for Benalmadena Council in 2024.

During a presentation, at the Costa del Sol stand of FITUR (the International Tourism Fair), infographics showed how the coastal path will be connected to the Benalmadena marina with the new seawall to the Nautical Centre and the new nautical shopping area.

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara unveiled at FITUR, the extension of the Nautical Centre building with a new commercial area that will include businesses dedicated to nautical and other ancillary businesses, an aerial view of the new seawall to the Nautical Centre pontoon, and the refurbishment of the building to house nautical sports associations and a training centre.

The remodelling of the square that will result from the connection between the promenade and the Port will create an auditorium for events and cultural activities. FITUR is, “a must” for Benalmádena, said Councillor for Tourism, Presi Aguilera, “the best showcase to promote our family, leisure, cultural and sports tourism Councillor for Tourism, adding that “Benalmadena is one of the most competitive destinations on the Costa del Sol”, and has, “the largest range of leisure parks in southern Europe”.