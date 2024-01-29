Casares: the cradle of Andalucia

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 11:48
Sustainable adventure tourism
Photo: Casares Town Hall
The Mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón, has positioned Casares as a benchmark for sustainable tourism, which allows visitors to enjoy the natural environment while respecting the values of respect and care for the environment.
“Casares is the ideal setting that continues to maintain unspoilt and protected spaces, which provides tourists with the possibility of establishing real contact with the sea, the beach, the mountains, and through sports such as paddle surfing, scuba diving, climbing or experiences such as hiking, the longest zip line in an urban environment, caving or mountain refuges,” said Juan Luis Villalón in a presentation at Fitur, the International Tourism fair..
At the presentation, the mayor was accompanied by Víctor Román from Aventura Casares, an organisation that offers sports experiences in contact with nature, such as climbing, zip-lining or paddle surfing, and Juan Ocaña from Quesos Sierra Crestellina, in whose cheese factory you can take part in cheese-making workshops or spend a day shepherding.
The video, produced by Recuerdos Films, shows the concept of sustainability and authenticity of the municipality of Casares, a town that offers visitors, “the possibility of tasting the best gastronomy with local products such as our cheeses, getting lost in the history of our white streets and monuments, tourism of all kinds from the greatest luxury to the most austere and impeccable rural houses. The best golf courses, and the cradle of Andalucia”, the mayor said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.