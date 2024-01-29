Casares: the cradle of Andalucia

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 11:48

Sustainable adventure tourism Photo: Casares Town Hall

The Mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón, has positioned Casares as a benchmark for sustainable tourism, which allows visitors to enjoy the natural environment while respecting the values of respect and care for the environment.

“Casares is the ideal setting that continues to maintain unspoilt and protected spaces, which provides tourists with the possibility of establishing real contact with the sea, the beach, the mountains, and through sports such as paddle surfing, scuba diving, climbing or experiences such as hiking, the longest zip line in an urban environment, caving or mountain refuges,” said Juan Luis Villalón in a presentation at Fitur, the International Tourism fair..

At the presentation, the mayor was accompanied by Víctor Román from Aventura Casares, an organisation that offers sports experiences in contact with nature, such as climbing, zip-lining or paddle surfing, and Juan Ocaña from Quesos Sierra Crestellina, in whose cheese factory you can take part in cheese-making workshops or spend a day shepherding.

The video, produced by Recuerdos Films, shows the concept of sustainability and authenticity of the municipality of Casares, a town that offers visitors, “the possibility of tasting the best gastronomy with local products such as our cheeses, getting lost in the history of our white streets and monuments, tourism of all kinds from the greatest luxury to the most austere and impeccable rural houses. The best golf courses, and the cradle of Andalucia”, the mayor said.