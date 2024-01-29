Casares wins Q award

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 21:33

Casares retains its Q award Photo: Casares Town Hall

Casares Town Hall renewed its ‘Q’ award for yet another year at the ‘Noche Q Gala’ award ceremony.

This Gala of the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) aims to recognise tourism companies and organisations that are committed to Certified Quality and Sustainability.

During the event, diplomas of recognition were awarded to those tourism organisations that have certified or renewed the ‘Q’ for Quality mark in 2023. This is the case of the Casares Town Hall, which has renewed the distinction with its commitment to promoting quality Spanish tourism.

Casares Town Hall also received the renewal of its Environmental Certification for its commitment to sustainability in the management of the town’s beaches.

The certification is a badge that recognises the commitment to the preservation of the environment over the years. From responsible waste management to the promotion of sustainable practices, an effort has been made to minimise environmental impact.

With this renewal, Casares strengthens its position as an environmentally friendly tourist destination.