Casares wins Q award

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 21:33
Casares retains its Q award
Photo: Casares Town Hall
Casares Town Hall renewed its ‘Q’ award for yet another year at the ‘Noche Q Gala’ award ceremony.
This Gala of the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) aims to recognise tourism companies and organisations that are committed to Certified Quality and Sustainability.
During the event, diplomas of recognition were awarded to those tourism organisations that have certified or renewed the ‘Q’ for Quality mark in 2023. This is the case of the Casares Town Hall, which has renewed the distinction with its commitment to promoting quality Spanish tourism.
Casares Town Hall also received the renewal of its Environmental Certification for its commitment to sustainability in the management of the town’s beaches.
The certification is a badge that recognises the commitment to the preservation of the environment over the years. From responsible waste management to the promotion of sustainable practices, an effort has been made to minimise environmental impact.
With this renewal, Casares strengthens its position as an environmentally friendly tourist destination.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.