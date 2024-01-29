Charity donation from AREME

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 15:04
Presentation of the cheques
Credit: AREME
Every Year the Foreign Residents Association of Estepona (AREME) arranges to donate monies obtained through fund raising activities to a number of local charities.
On Thursday January 25, members of the AREME Committee arranged with Estepona Mayor José María García to present cheques in the sum of €500 to three different charities, Mirada Libre, Lucha Estepona and Entre Gatos Group.
Events such as the annual Hog Roast, Easter Egg and Mince Pie get togethers as well as fortnightly quiz nights generated the money which was given to the charities.
Annual membership of this busy association which works to promote the best interests of foreign residents costs just €5 per person per year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.