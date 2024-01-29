Charity donation from AREME

By John Smith • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 15:04

Presentation of the cheques Credit: AREME

Every Year the Foreign Residents Association of Estepona (AREME) arranges to donate monies obtained through fund raising activities to a number of local charities.

On Thursday January 25, members of the AREME Committee arranged with Estepona Mayor José María García to present cheques in the sum of €500 to three different charities, Mirada Libre, Lucha Estepona and Entre Gatos Group.

Events such as the annual Hog Roast, Easter Egg and Mince Pie get togethers as well as fortnightly quiz nights generated the money which was given to the charities.

Annual membership of this busy association which works to promote the best interests of foreign residents costs just €5 per person per year.