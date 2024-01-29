By Anna Ellis •
Cinematic charisma: Alicante set to magnetise film productions. Image: Grusho Anna / Shutterstock.
Alicante’s Ciudad de la Luz film studios are poised to create a significant “tractor effect” to draw film productions to Alicante
Nuria Montes, the Minister of Tourism and Innovation, emphasised the pivotal role these facilities will play in the region’s film industry and their synergy with the Valencian Community’s commitment to cinema.
Montes highlighted that having one of the best film studios in Alicante will act as a driving force to attract filming not only to the city but also to the entire territory.
This will offer the flexibility of shooting both outdoors and indoors, enhancing the appeal for filmmakers.
Montes underscored the strategic importance of audiovisual productions in the region, citing their impact on income, employment, the attraction of talent, and the modernisation of the local, provincial, and regional productive fabric.
Beyond the direct impact on the audiovisual sector, Montes confirmed the significant indirect effects on the hospitality, restaurant, transport, and services sectors.
