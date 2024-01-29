Clear for takeoff: Alicante's Popular Party calls for a second runway.

By Anna Ellis •
The Popular Party (PP) of Alicante has put forward an institutional declaration to the Spanish Government.
Their declaration is a request for the construction of a second runway at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.
The proposal, discussed in a plenary session on January 30, emphasises that the new runway would double the number of flights, reduce delays, and enhance operational efficiency at the airport.
The PP considers this infrastructure a “strategic investment” for the city and the province’s future, aiming to solidify the tourism significance of Alicante and the Costa Blanca.
The proposal points out that the airport already has infrastructure in place, such as the currently unused terminal 1, which could be repurposed to facilitate the management of additional flights.
The institutional statement highlights the potential saturation of Alicante-Elche Airport’s operational capacity, particularly considering the upward trend in the air transport sector.
The airport broke passenger records in 2023 with 15.7 million users, and the PP underscores that having a single runway poses limitations to handling the growing flow of travellers.
The PP confirmed: “The construction of a second runway would enable the introduction of new routes and maximise benefits from alliances with operators like EasyJet and Ryanair.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
