By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 9:28

Costa Blanca shines bright: Record-breaking presence at FITFUR. Image: FITFUR / Facebook.

The Costa Blanca made a robust return to the International Tourism Fair (FITFUR) in Madrid, showcasing a stronger presence than ever before.

This year marked a record-breaking turnout for the municipalities presenting their tourist offerings in person at the Provincial Tourism Board stand, with 33 locations.

The Provincial Council acted as an “umbrella” for all 141 municipalities within the province.

The international event, held from January 24 to 28 at the IFEMA, surpassed its own records by bringing together 9,000 participating companies, representatives from 152 countries, and 806 headline exhibitors.

The Alicante Provincial Council curated a comprehensive display featuring cultural, environmental, sports, nautical, leisure, and gastronomic offerings from all 141 municipalities in the province.

The president of the institution outlined the main strategic lines for the autonomous organisation in a year expected to lay the foundations for the consolidation of tourism.

This strong representation at FITFUR underscores the commitment of Costa Blanca to showcase the diverse and vibrant tourism offerings from across the entire region.