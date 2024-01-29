Costa Blanca’s hotel renaissance: Data reveals international influx

By Anna Ellis •
Hotel data for 2023 shows the recovery and consolidation of tourism on the Costa Blanca.
The number of travellers who stayed in hotels in the province reached 4.6 million.
Alicante received over 2.2 million travellers, marking an improvement of 4.1 per cent.
The international market now accounts for 52 per cent of the total, representing a 10.1 per cent increase.
In the rest of the Valencian Community, the province of Valencia accounted for 38.6 per cent of the total number of guests staying in hotels (more than 3.6 million), with 57 per cent of travellers of national origin, showing an 8.2 per cent increase.
The average workforce in the hotel sector is 16,746 workers on average in the Valencian Community.
Despite the positive outlook, the search for professionals in the sector remains challenging, and efforts are needed to encourage specialised training.
Economically, Alicante and Valencia City lead with average rates of €114 and €101.4, representing a 32 per cent and 31 per cent increase, respectively.
