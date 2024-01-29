Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 8:34
Beach for dogs
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Pure water
THE Andalucian Regional Government will install three portable water purification plants in the western Costa del Sol where the drought is most serious, so that brackish ground water or water from boreholes can be made fit for human consumption. The sites will be in Fuengirola, Estepona and Marbella.
Robbery squad
NATIONAL Police have dismantled a criminal organisation led by armed ex-military personnel from former Eastern European countries to whom they attribute over 70 robberies in homes and businesses on the Costa del Sol since 2021, mainly in the luxury areas of Marbella
Wrong rain
STATE Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts little rain for the start of February and a spokesperson said, “It is not just the amount, but the way in which it rains. If all the rain that fell in January had gone to the reservoirs, we would have had 30 per cent more and they would be half full”.
Dog beach
MANILVA Town Hall has approved the transformation of the beach at Las Arenas into a beach suitable for dog owners to exercise their pets. The beach will have 400 square metres for pets, and will be the first in the whole province to have car parking right next to it.
Spain cheapest
ACCORDING to the Cost of Living Overseas Index, compiled by website, Property Guides, Spain has emerged as the cheapest country to live in 2024, according to an index that looks at a wide range of living costs including food, petrol and energy bills.
Estepona top
Hotels in Estepona were the most profitable in Spain during the month of August 2023, according to INE data, with revenue per room of almost €250. Estepona is also the town with the most hotel rooms in the five-star luxury category in the whole province of Malaga.
