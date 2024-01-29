By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 12:42

Esplanade evolution: Alicante's iconic promenade sets October 31 deadline. Image: Alicante City & Beach / Facebook.

The stalls on the Alicante Esplanade have been given an end date.

October 31 will be the last day for business for the stalls located on the promenade near Canalejas Park.

Thirty-one stalls dedicated to the sale of artisan products will need to find a new location, although the City Council has not specified where that will be.

Potential locations, such as the Doctor Gadea area or another spot around the Esplanade, have been considered.

The suspension of the market in this area is based on the city’s goal to recover the emblematic space, aiming for a broader promenade open to general use and visually connected to the maritime façade.

The decision reflects the importance of reclaiming the image of the most emblematic promenade in the city and mentions the remodelling interventions carried out to provide urban homogeneity from Plaza del Mar to Plaza de Canalejas.