By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 19:16

Gastronomic guide Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

Turismo Costa del Sol has produced a Guide to Gastronomic Experiences with a Sabor a Malaga (Taste of Malaga).

Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga Provincial Council and Turismo Costa del Sol, shared the strategies that will guide tourism promotion throughout 2024, with a particular focus on the region’s gastronomic wealth.

Salado said that “Malaga’s gastronomy is consolidating its position as one of the main attractions for visitors to our province, generating a high level of satisfaction among tourists. The gastronomic experiences on offer in Malaga combine local culinary talent, inherited tradition and the diversity of the produce, thanks to the daily work of farmers, wine growers, fishermen and livestock farmers”.

The excellence of Malaga’s cuisine is reflected in the ten restaurants that already hold Michelin stars and the variety of products with designation of origin, such as sultanas, Aloreña olives, Antequera oils and wines protected under the PDO Málaga, Sierras de Málaga and Pasas de Málaga.

“This guide represents a window into the authenticity and diversity of Málaga, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to explore our traditions and discover the essence of every corner of our province,” concluded Salado.