Hamming it up in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 14:18

A world of ham Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, and the businessman José María Téllez ‘Popi’ have announced the dates for the 9th World Ham Competition ‘Popi Ciudad de Estepona‘, which will be held from August 8 to 15 in the town.

Estepona will once again become the world capital of the Iberian product with the celebration of this event, which has been declared an ‘Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia’ and which brings together almost half a million people every year in the different activities programmed.

During the event, the best national companies related to the production of ham and its derivatives will be present. In addition, free concerts will be held every night to liven up the event. The mayor said he values the success that, year after year, this event achieves, “which has become one of the most important events in the country dedicated to ham”.

José María Téllez ‘Popi’, looked forward to, “the spectacle of seeing the entire seafront promenade of Estepona full of ham”.