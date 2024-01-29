Inca mayor asks DGT to change law

By John Smith •
Spanish National regulations mean that it is considered illegal for anyone to part in front of what is known as a gual, an area where the pavement has been lowered to allow access to a garage.
The mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno , has formally requested the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to modify the state traffic legislation that prohibits owners from parking in front of guals.
Moreno has met with the provincial head of Traffic in the Balearic Islands, Francisca Ramis, to convey this request and he explained that such a change would considerably increase the number of available parking spaces in the area of Raiguer which incorporates no less than 13 Mallorcan municipalities.
He argued that by agreeing to this, those who own garages but have second vehicles would be able to manage their parking legally which would be to the benefit of all vehicle owners.
