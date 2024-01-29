Lego fun in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 13:58
LEGO Carnival Party
Photo: Bloqueria
Looking for things to do with children?
Bloquería, Estepona’s premier play destination offers an unforgettable adventure with your little ones. Let their creativity soar as they explore their interactive LEGO exhibits, engage in hands-on STEM activities, and build amazing creations.
Children 3 years old and above can stay without parents, giving you some well-deserved free time while they enjoy a safe and stimulating environment. Once a month, they host a special evening event called ‘Noche de Bloques‘, where kids have a blast building with LEGO bricks and enjoying various games and activities. Plus, they provide pizza and juice.
The next date is Friday February 2nd and if you want to try a taster, they are turning into every kid’s dream playground for Carnival on Sunday February 11 from 5pm to 7.30pm.
It’s a Carnival Party packed with LEGO fun, face painting, and pizza. Plus, there’s a special prize waiting for the best fancy-dress. Secure your little one’s spot right away – it’s a day they won’t want to miss, call 634 41 58 23 or see the website: www.bloqueria.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.