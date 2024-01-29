Lego fun in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 13:58

LEGO Carnival Party Photo: Bloqueria

Looking for things to do with children?

Bloquería, Estepona’s premier play destination offers an unforgettable adventure with your little ones. Let their creativity soar as they explore their interactive LEGO exhibits, engage in hands-on STEM activities, and build amazing creations.

Children 3 years old and above can stay without parents, giving you some well-deserved free time while they enjoy a safe and stimulating environment. Once a month, they host a special evening event called ‘Noche de Bloques‘, where kids have a blast building with LEGO bricks and enjoying various games and activities. Plus, they provide pizza and juice.

The next date is Friday February 2nd and if you want to try a taster, they are turning into every kid’s dream playground for Carnival on Sunday February 11 from 5pm to 7.30pm.

It’s a Carnival Party packed with LEGO fun, face painting, and pizza. Plus, there’s a special prize waiting for the best fancy-dress. Secure your little one’s spot right away – it’s a day they won’t want to miss, call 634 41 58 23 or see the website: www.bloqueria.com