Mallorca Film Commission supports new movie

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 15:47
Posing at the Red Carpet Preview
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
With a relatively low estimated budget of just €2.5 million, the thriller movie with a dash of horror Faro saw a red carpet preview in Madrid on January 25.
This film which was shot in part in Mallorca with the participation of the Mallorca Film Commission (MFC) saw the stars, Hugo Silva and Irene Montalà attend the screening as part of the Consell de Mallorca involvement in the FITUR tourist fair.
The feature film was shot in April 2022 between Mallorca, Menorca and Catalonia and the island settings that appear in the film are Port de Soller, and various marine and coastal locations in the northern area of Mallorca.
Faro is sponsored by the Fundació Mallorca Turisme through the Mallorca Film Commission, as well as with the support of the ICAA, ICEC, IB3 Televisió and the Fundación Fomento del Turismo de Menorca, through the Menorca Film Commission.
It is described as an intimate horror thriller that narrates a family drama caused by the loss of a loved one, is a Spanish-Argentine co-production by Mr Miyagi Films and Vista Sur, starring Hugo Silva, with actress Irene Montalà and young actors Zoe Amao and Sergio Castellanos.
