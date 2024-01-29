Royal visit in San Javier

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 29 Jan 2024 • 14:20

Princess Leonor on the Costa Calida Image: Facebook/ Monarquía Española

THE General Air Academy of San Javier experienced a special weekend, on January 27 and 28, as it hosted the 24th Sports Championship for Military Officers’ Academies. The event saw the participation of Princess Leonor alongside more than 380 young cadets from various Spanish military training academies. The competitions took place at the San Javier base and the High-Performance Centre of Los Narejos (Los Alcázares).

Princess Leanor Showcased her Skills

Representing the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, where she began her military training last year, Princess Leonor showcased her fencing skills. The women’s team, including the Princess, secured a silver medal, while the men’s team claimed the first gold for the Zaragoza academy.

Leonor’s participation continued with volleyball matches, a sport she previously practiced at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid. The mixed-gender matches concluded with Zaragoza’s victory (15-12 and 15-11) against the Naval Military School.

Princess Leonor Set to Return to San Javier

Princess Leonor will be present at the military base for the championship’s conclusion on January 30 and will return in the 2025-26 academic year to join the AGA as a cadet.

For more Costa Calida news click here