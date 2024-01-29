Serving success: Alicante's hospitality sector toasts to positive figures.

By Anna Ellis •
Alicante’s hospitality sector has concluded the year with positive figures.
The outlook for 2024 is expected to be equally promising or even better in terms of tourist influx to the city’s establishments.
Gabriela Córdoba, the president of the Alicante Restaurant Association (ARA), stated, “The forecasts for this year are at least to be in the same numbers as last year.”
“We have to seek excellence because it is the only formula to continue our success.”
The president added: “The sector is optimistic, keeping an eye on potential increases in tourists with the arrival of more cruise ships and expanded routes at Alicante-Elche Airport, as these developments would significantly benefit the hospitality industry.”
