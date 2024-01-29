Singles night in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 14:23

Singles on Valentines Photo: Pexels CC / Katerina Holmes

Singles, make Valentines memorable this year by celebrating in style on Saturday February 17.

A vibrant fun gathering of people all looking to find love and new connections, without the complications of online dating and endless time spent messaging.

Join in for an elegant evening in a beautiful relaxed setting at Marbella’s Marietta near Elviria, let the conversations flow and sparks ignite for a truly unique evening chatting with those who capture your attention.

What To expect: the evening will begin at 8pm with a team ready and waiting to greet you with your complimentary drink. the hosts and hostesses will be on hand to enhance your experience and get conversations flowing with warm introductions. Everyone is available and are all there because they want to meet someone.

Let Sparks fly

Throughout the evening, the organisers facilitate movement around the room, ensuring you chat with those who capture your attention. While this isn’t speed dating, the tailored approach means you’ll encounter a variety of people you find appealing.

Valentine’s treats

In celebration of this enchanting occasion, where love fills the air, there will be surprises and a DJ to set the perfect party ambiance. As the night closes you will be asked to use the online system to say who you feel you had chemistry with and you will be notified the following day of your matches.

Tickets for the event are €15, to book visit https://bit.ly/SolDating oe Whatsapp: 611 233 689.