Singles night in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 14:23
Singles on Valentines
Photo: Pexels CC / Katerina Holmes
Singles, make Valentines memorable this year by celebrating in style on Saturday February 17.
A vibrant fun gathering of people all looking to find love and new connections, without the complications of online dating and endless time spent messaging.
Join in for an elegant evening in a beautiful relaxed setting at Marbella’s Marietta near Elviria, let the conversations flow and sparks ignite for a truly unique evening chatting with those who capture your attention.
What To expect: the evening will begin at 8pm with a team ready and waiting to greet you with your complimentary drink. the hosts and hostesses will be on hand to enhance your experience and get conversations flowing with warm introductions. Everyone is available and are all there because they want to meet someone.
Throughout the evening, the organisers facilitate movement around the room, ensuring you chat with those who capture your attention. While this isn’t speed dating, the tailored approach means you’ll encounter a variety of people you find appealing.
In celebration of this enchanting occasion, where love fills the air, there will be surprises and a DJ to set the perfect party ambiance. As the night closes you will be asked to use the online system to say who you feel you had chemistry with and you will be notified the following day of your matches.
Tickets for the event are €15, to book visit https://bit.ly/SolDating oe Whatsapp: 611 233 689.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.