Sonic boom warning: Military exercise in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 13:19

Military exercises in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Katerina_S

THE Air Force issued a warning to Lorca residents and residents in the surrounding areas of upcoming military manoeuvres potentially causing ‘sonic booms’ between 3:30 and 5:30 pm until February 8. The Tactical Leadership Program (TLP) at Albacete Air Base is organising the flight course FC 2024-1, involving missions with the use of air defence radars and helicopter landings.

Air Force Issues Sonic Boom Alerts as Tactical Leadership Program Exercises Commence in Lorca

The Air Force notified the Lorca Council to explain that, excluding weekends, specific resources, including trucks, off-road vehicles, and helicopters, will be deployed in specific areas for about two hours daily. Despite mitigation measures, supersonic flights are authorised during these missions, possibly resulting in perceptible sonic booms.

Murcia Prepares for Military Operation

The TLP ensures adherence to environmental regulations and has informed both the Defence and Regional Government. Landowners affected by the exercises have granted permission for usage. The TLP is committed to maintaining the area in optimal conditions throughout and after the exercises.

